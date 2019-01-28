Alternate routes to free traffic congestion moving at snail’s pace in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two years have gone by since the construction of 19 alternate roads proposed by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to decongest the traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road started. However, the works, which remain incomplete, are progressing at a snail’s pace, causing inconvenience to commuters and making the zones accident-prone.

Citing fund crunch as the reason, the civic body officials are yet to even prepare estimates for widening seven roads out of the total 19. For instance, the works on the Sunnapbhatilu Centre-Gundala (via Christurajupuram) stretch, which were taken up with the objective of reducing accidents, are now ironically causing serious mishaps every day.

When contacted, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that the works progressed well when they began two years ago. However, a majority of the property owners on the proposed alternate roads had initially refused to extend their cooperation to the civic body.

Taking note of the issue, VMC chief J Nivas had held a series of meetings with the property owners and assured them of providing compensation through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) Bonds in 1:4 ratio.

When asked about fund mobilisations to prepare estimates for the seven roads, the official said Rs 36.93 crore will be sanctioned under the road section in Critical Infrastructure Investment Plan (CIIP).

Commenting on the delay in widening the stretch between Sunnapbhatilu and Gundala, the chief engineer said the VMC has called for tenders worth Rs 7 crore to widen the. The tenders were finalised at Rs 2 crore.

Proposed roads

Mahanadu Road

PVP Mall Road

Tikkle Road

YV Rao Hospital Road

Nehru Road

KT Road

Christurajapuram Road

IGMC Stadium Road from Pushpa Hotel Centre

Gupta Kalyana Mandapam Road

Benz Circle to Autonagar