APFSL to increase commission for cable operators on premium plans

To benefit customers with more data limit and premium services at a cost-effective price, the APFSL has brought one more package (Rs 299) and added it to the existing six packages.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Ltd (APSFL) is all set to enhance the commission rate of local cable operators (LCOs) to in a bid to enable more number of fibernet connections. The enhancement of commission rate for premium packages starts from Rs 149 and above.

The officials have planned to provide incentives to the LCOs based on their monthly performance. To increase the number of connections, especially in urban and semi-urban areas, the APFSL will revise the commission rates and the same will be implemented soon.

At present, the APSFL is offering six premium packages for both residential and commercial purposes. The basic package starts at Rs 149, followed by Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,499 plans. The commission in all the packages is being shared in three parts, by APSFL, multi system operator (MSO) and the LCOs.

The APFSL said, “The commission rates are set to change as the LCOs weren’t satisfied with what was provided to them per connection. Due to this, the connections provided has not picked up pace.”

Out of the new Rs 299 package, Rs 134 will go to APSFL, Rs 25 to MSO and Rs 140 to LCO. For Rs 399 package, the share of commission has been enhanced to Rs 219 as APFSL’s share from the existing Rs 199, the MSO’s share has been decreased to Rs 30 from the existing Rs 75 and the LCOs commission has been raised to Rs 150 from Rs 125. In the existing basic package of Rs 149, Rs 39 goes to APSFL, Rs 25 to the MSO and Rs 85 to the LCO.

