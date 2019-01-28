Chandrababu Naidu Backward Classes' convention politically motivated move: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC accused TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to the same old tricks once again to dupe the Backward Classes (BCs) with polls round the corner.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, YSRC official spokesperson K Parthsarathi described the TDP’s BC convention as a purely politically motivated meeting and claimed that to make it success, the SHG women were threatened that the promised incentives would not be provided to them if they failed to attend the BC Sadassu.

“What happened to all those 119 promises made in the election manifesto in 2014 by TDP? Was anyone of them fulfilled? In the past four-and-a-half years, injustice was done to the BCs in fee reimbursement, scholarships and BC sub-plan,” he said.

According to him, out of Rs 50,000 crore meant for the BCs in past five years, Rs 15,000 crore was allocated out of which only Rs 124 crore was released for BC post-matric scholarships against the sanctioned Rs 274 crore. No marketing provision was provided to the products made by BCs in villages.

“The situation of the BCs has turned from bad to worse under the TDP rule,” Parthsarathi said.

He demanded to know what happened to the assurances of a subsidy on diesel to fishermen boats and marketing facilities for fish and promised cold storage facilities.

“The State government has not even announced compensation to families of those fishermen, who went missing in the sea.”

“Lack of proper facilities for the fishermen in the State is forcing them to migrate to States such as Gujarat and face problems there,” he pointed out.

Parthasarathi said most of the tenant farmers in the State were from BC community, but the government did not extend them any help so far.

“Adharana scheme is only filling the pockets of TDP leaders,” he alleged. The government schools where the number of BCs get educated are being closed in a phased manner, he claimed.

Another YSRC party leader Margani Bharat said the TDP chief owed an apology to the BCs for neglecting their welfare.

“The Jayaho BC Sadassu lacks conviction as the manifesto of the party in 2014 has promised several, but none were fulfilled till date,” he said.

‘Govt cheating BCs’

BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said no one among the BCs is ready to believe that TDP, which has cheated them for the past more than four years. In a tweet on Sunday, he said Naidu’s letter last year stating the BCs are not fit for High Court judges proves his ‘sincerity’ towards them. He said the Naidu government has not spent the funds provided by the Centre for the BC welfare works fully.