Komaravolu is a model village: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited Komaravolu in Krishna district and described the village as a role model in terms of development and use of technology. He said that the village, adopted by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, should get 10 stars.

Participating in inauguration function of various development projects launched at a cost of `10 crore, he praised late Basavatarakam, wife of former CM and TDP founder late NTR, and said she always led a simple life and stayed connected with her village despite hectif life. “Today I feel happy to be here in Komaravolu as this village brings back the memories of my mother-in-law Basavatarakam.”

Naidu inaugurated 54 group houses constructed at a cost of `94 lakh, grama panchayat office built at a cost of ` 25 lakh and other development works. Naidu congratulated Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantham on the occasion for his efforts in putting Krishna district in first place in many aspects.