Chandrababu Naidu invites CJI Ranjan Gogoi to inaugurate transit HC building on February 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Andhra Pradesh High Court started functioning in Vijayawada-Guntur region after a gap of 62 years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the inauguration of transit High Court building in Amaravati on February 3 would be another historic day for the State.

In a teleconference with concerned officials, the Chief Minister described the judicial complex and Justice city in Amaravati as a hub of activities related to the judiciary and the proposed iconic High Court complex as one of its kind in the world.

“The judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of Indian democracy. I am happy on the occasion of beginning legal administration in the new capital city. It is a privilege that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) will inaugurate the transit High Court on February 3. I wish the State High Court becomes one of the best high courts in the country,” he said.

Naidu had personally invited CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Supreme Court Judges Justice NV Ramana, who served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy, Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao and Justice R Subhash Reddy for the transit High Court’s inauguration.

The officials were directed to complete all arrangements in advance for the inauguration. The Justice City will be built in an area of 450 acres and completed in two phases — the first phase by 2022 and the second by 2036, he said.

“Despite hardships and financial constraints, we are marching ahead with determination to build a world-class Amaravati,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

The proposed HC complex would be the anchor institution around various judiciary-related activities will be organized – such as judicial complex, residences, arbitration and mediation hubs, educational institutions and private law firms, APCRDA principal secretary Ajay Jain said.

He said the High Court complex would be built in an area of 42 acres with a built-up area of around 12.2 lakh square feet will comprise 36 court halls in the first phase along with a provision for extra 24 court halls in the near future.

The High Court is proposed to be built along with ancillary supporting ecosystem, including tribunals and city courts among others.

APCRDA commissioner C Sreedhar said the estimated cost of the High Court is `1,400 crore. Prominent structures such as the Supreme Court and High Courts had been studied to prepare the designs, he said.