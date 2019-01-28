Home Cities Vijayawada

Rains, thunderstorm likely to continue in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next 24 hours

On Sunday evening, moderate rain took place in Vijayawada city.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The thunderstorm activity in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region is likely to continue for the next 24 hours due to the prevalence of southerly winds and easterly winds in the State.

Though there are no major weather warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is forecasted that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur across the State for the next 24 hours.

As on Sunday, heavy rains lashed various parts of the State, especially Guntur and Krishna districts. Low pressure was formed in the South East of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea. Due to this, moderate rains are likely to occur across the State for 24 hours.

On Sunday evening, moderate rain took place in Vijayawada city. The low-lying areas were filled with rainwater and in some areas, power supply was also interrupted.

The rural areas of Krishna district also received moderate rains on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp