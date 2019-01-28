Rains, thunderstorm likely to continue in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The thunderstorm activity in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region is likely to continue for the next 24 hours due to the prevalence of southerly winds and easterly winds in the State.

Though there are no major weather warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is forecasted that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur across the State for the next 24 hours.

As on Sunday, heavy rains lashed various parts of the State, especially Guntur and Krishna districts. Low pressure was formed in the South East of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea. Due to this, moderate rains are likely to occur across the State for 24 hours.

On Sunday evening, moderate rain took place in Vijayawada city. The low-lying areas were filled with rainwater and in some areas, power supply was also interrupted.

The rural areas of Krishna district also received moderate rains on Sunday.