Seized spurious fertilisers made in Prakasam district, claim V&E officials

VIJAYAWADA: Contrary to their earlier claims that spurious Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser, seized during recent raids in Prakasam and Guntur districts, was brought from Karnataka, the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department officials are now stating that the sub-standard quality chemical was instead manufactured in Prakasam itself and sold to farmers with the help of mediators.

Following instructions from the higher-ups in the government department, local officials, after being tipped off by agriculture and other officials that a few traders had dumped fertilisers in Pucchakayala Boddu canal of Yelchuru village, conducted inspections at all manufacturing units in the district to ensure that no farmer incurs loss.

During their inspections, it was observed that a few of them were mixing red oxide, salt and sand, and packed the products under the label of M/S India Potash Limited (IPL).

The V&E officials explained that transporting such huge quantity of fake MOP fertiliser from Karnataka without bills was a tough job.

“They (traders) cannot bring large quantities of fertilisers from other states without producing legitimate bills. Only IPL has the authority to sell MOP fertiliser to distributors. They can be easily caught if the officials concerned ask them to produce bills of the product. We are going to bust the racket soon,” M Rajini, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) (Prakasam), said.

Fearing raids on fertiliser shops by V&E and other line departments, errant traders dumped spurious fertilisers in canals and water bodies before they were caught red-handed.

“Since the chemical can dissolve in water easily, traders discard their stocks in canals and ponds. What they do not know is that red oxide is hazardous and contaminates the water body,” Rajini said.

V&E officials last Wednesday said they had filed as many as 11 criminal cases against traders for selling fake fertiliser in the two districts and seized around 100 metric tonnes of it. The issue kicked off on January 5 when vigilance sleuths conducted surprise raids at M/S Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Fertilisers’ outlet in A Muppalla village of Ipur mandal, Guntur.

“In similar raids in Guntur and Prakasam, we noticed that traders were storing fake fertilisers in their godowns and selling them to farmers at cheaper rates,” T Shobha Manjiri, RVEO (Guntur), said.

The officials requested farmers to check the bags at the time of purchase.

“One can easily identify fake ones by seeing the logo on the bags and packaging. The IPL follows a standard packaging procedure.”