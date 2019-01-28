Seven members of ‘blade batch’ group attack man in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A victim of an alleged blade batch attack lodged a complaint in One-Town police station on Sunday, claiming that he was attacked by seven members on Saturday night.

The victim, Mallesh, 34, runs a shop in Governorpet. He said the blade batch members threatened to kill him and took from him three gold rings, a gold chain and a cash amount of Rs 1,800.

According to the police, the incident happened when the victim was on his way home on his two-wheeler. The accused stopped him near Gadda Bomma center under One-Town police station limits and demanded that he give them all the money he had.

Afraid, the victim gave them money and his gold rings. After the victim lodged a complaint, police called for a detailed investigation with help of CCTV camera clippings.