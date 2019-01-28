Home Cities Vijayawada

Young lovers try to end lives in Vijayawada, rushed to hospital

A 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and pesticide reportedly because their parents disapproved of their love relationship, in Tiruvuru.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and pesticide reportedly because their parents disapproved of their love relationship, in Tiruvuru. The victims were identified as Tagaram Navya and Kottapalli Dani.

According to the police, Navya, after consuming many sleeping pills, fainted in her house and when her parents found her unconscious, they rushed her to a government hospital where she was given treatment.

On learning that Navya had attempted suicide, Dani also consumed pesticide and had to be taken to the same hospital an hour later. According to doctors, their condition is stable.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:
040-66202000

