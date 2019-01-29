Home Cities Vijayawada

After Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Jayaho BC’, YSRC to hold ‘BC Garjana’ on February 19

He earlier submitted a study report on the status of BCs in the State and how they were being ‘cheated’ by the State.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress will organise ‘BC Garjana’ on February 19 to highlight the ‘failures’ of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in keeping his poll promises and ‘neglecting’ the welfare of BCs.
Speaking to mediapersons on Monday after meeting party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad, YSRC BC Cell president Janga Krishna Murthy said the ‘BC Garjana’ would highlight ‘misappropriation’ of sub-plan allocations.

He earlier submitted a study report on the status of BCs in the State and how they were being ‘cheated’ by the State. “Chandrababu Naidu has copied all the welfare schemes announced by Jagan in the ‘Navaratnas’.

“BCs are getting a raw deal on all fronts and it is very pronounced in medical admissions,” he said. Another senior leader of the party and former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said in the last five years, not a single one of the 119 promises made to BCs were kept. “Now, with elections on hand, Chandrababu Naidu is again trying to deceive BCs.  All that the TDP chief did at ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting on Sunday was to repeat what he promised in 2014,” he said. He pointed out that it was normal for those in the Opposition to explain what they would intend to do if they came to power, but surprisingly the ruling party went out and said it would do this and that, without explaining why it failed to do all those in the last five years.

“Why did Chandrababu Naidu forget BCs, when he shared power with the BJP at the Centre. Why didn’t he get Union cabinet berth for a BC leader. Why he failed to get a BC leader elected to the Rajya Sabha.”
Prasada Rao said that Justice Eswaraiah’s disclosure a year ago about Chandrababu Naidu’s attitude towards the appointment of BCs as judges reflects his ‘sincerity’.  

Taking exception to Naidu’s allegation that the YSRC was cosying to the TRS, Dharmana Prasada Rao said the fact was that the TDP chief made a vain attempt to ally with KCR for Telangana elections.

