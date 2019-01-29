APSFL not to hike charges, will cut down free channels from 300 to 130

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) new regulations for cable operators coming into force from February 1, officials of the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) have confirmed that there won’t be any hike in the current package pricing. However, the number of channels will be cut to 130 from the existing 300. Also, the officials are planning to create a bouquet of paid channels, which are in demand, and offer them at a subsidized price.

Though the TRAI has restricted free channels to 100, APSFL wants to provide 30 more paid channels at free of cost. However, its implementation is yet to be worked out. Currently, APSFL through local cable operators, is offering over 300 channels. Henceforth, people will get only a limited number of channels.

The officials of APSFL stated that they will select the channel list based on the viewership.

“We will categorise the channels based on the number of people watching and then, we will bunch the most-viewed channels and offer them to the public. Even in the list of free channels also, we will give priority to the regional channels. As our customers are mostly in rural areas, it is natural that people stick to regional channels, so we will try to give them what they want. Also we are trying to include some pay channels in the list of free channels or we will offer a bouquet of channels at an affordable price. There is no question of increasing the tariff of the packages.” said Dinesh Kumar, MD of APSFL.

On the other hand, people are still in confused state as the deadline to choose the channels is fast approaching. A majority of the customers are unhappy with the move stating that this will increase the cable expenses every month as the free channels are not very interesting to watch and eventually they fear ending up paying more for channels of their choice. B Suresh Kumar, a lecturer, said, “Every one will have their own choices of entertainment. Though the TRAI decision is good as it gives the public an opportunity to choose channels of their choice, monthly charges will put an extra burden on them. This will only benefit a few people, while the majority, especially families with children or elders, will be forced to pay more.”