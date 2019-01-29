Ayesha case: 15 cops involved in probe to be questioned by CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development in the re-investigation of the sensational murder of 17-year-old B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera in her hostel room on the intervening night of December 26 and 27, 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which stepped in, following High Court directions, is likely to question 15 police officials of various ranks who were part of the probe between 2007 and 2008 in the case.

According to sources in the CBI, the officers probing the Ayesha murder case have reportedly prepared a list including the names of police constables who first visited the crime scene around 5.30 am on December 27, 2007, and also the then Commissioner of Police (CP), Vijayawada.

After questioning the prime suspect in the case, Koneru Satish Babu, grandson of former education minister late Koneru Ranga Rao and a petty criminal, Pidathala Satyam Babu, who was acquitted in the case, on January 19, CBI officials are going to question Vijayawada police to collect the details and case proceedings they followed during their investigation.

It is believed that the list has the names of Inspector General (CISF) CV Anand and Rajendranath Reddy, who had worked as Vijayawada commissioner of police at that time, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) AV Ranganath, who was Nandigama deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and other officials posted in Ibrahimpatnam police station.