Balotsavam celebrated at Siddhartha Auditorium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Balotsavam 2019, organised by Vijayawada Children School and Tutorials at Siddhartha Auditorium since January 25, got a good response this year.

Various competitions such as folk dance, drama, classical dance, one-man act, fancy dress, mime, drawing, identifying alphabets, handwritimg, spelling test, story review writing, story writing, news writing, cartoon sketching, memory test, rhymes, and storytelling were conducted as part of the event on Monday. Some of the participants also walked with pots with fire on their heads and palms and enthralled the audience with their skills.

These competitions were conducted under two categories — seniors and juniors. People from across the country have participated in the competition.“Such competitions encourage children to nurture their hobbies. They also help them overcome stage fear and build confidence,” said Meenalakshmi, mother of Parvathi, who participated in the classical dance competition. The event will conclude today.

Competitions held

Various competitions such as folk dance, drama, classical dance, one-man act, fancy dress, mime, drawing, identifying alphabets, handwritimg, spelling test, story review writing, story writing, news writing, cartoon sketching, memory test, rhymes, and storytelling were conducted as part of the event on Monday