Bilaspur division trains cancelled due to non-interlocking works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A number of trains are likely to be partially or completely cancelled due third and fourth line connectivity works between Champa Junction and Saragaon Road section of Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway.

Train number 12252 Korba-Yesvantpur Wainganga Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Korba on January 31, has been partially cancelled between Korba and Bilaspur, while train number 12251 Yesvantpur-Korba Waiganga Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur on January 29, has been partially cancelled between Bilaspur and Korba. Train number 22647 Korba-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Korba on January 31 and train number 22648 Thiruvanantapuram-Korba Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, have been cancelled between Korba-Bilaspur and Bilaspur-Korba respectively.

Train number 12768 Santragachi-HS Nanded Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Santragachi on January 30, has been cancelled.