Chandrababu Naidu tells collector to address grievances of people without delay

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over the State’s zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) initiative receiving world-wide acclaim, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that knowledge and technology should be used in improve living standards.

Addressing district collectors’ through video conference from the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, on Tuesday, Naidu directed them to resolve the grievances received from the people during the recent Janmabhoomi programme to increase their satisfaction levels.

Expressing happiness over ‘success’ of ‘Jayaho BC’ meet at Rajamahendravaram, he said 10 corporations would be set up to create an identity for BCs and instil confidence among them. He said taking poverty as criteria a focuses approach would be adopted for economic uplift of people of all sections. He said the BC sub plan would be implemented. The decisions of the State government would be placed before the Cabinet and, if necessary, Assembly session. He stressed the need for reviving hereditary professions (chetivruttulu). There was good response from people to the hike in pensions and sops for BCs.

According to the CM, Guntur district was at the top with 80.84 per cent public satisfaction over government services. He asked the district collectors to perform well to win the confidence of people by improving delivery mechanism of welfare programmes. He offered incentives to those officials who worked hard to achieve good satisfaction level of people.

Officials should take initiative to realise the targets set for implementation of Yuvanestam, employment generation, drinking water supply and housing projects, he said, adding that housewarming ceremony of four lakh houses for the poor would be performed from February 2 to 4.