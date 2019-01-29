Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu tells collector to address grievances of people without delay

According to the CM, Guntur district was at the top with 80.84 per cent  public satisfaction over government services.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over the State’s zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) initiative receiving world-wide acclaim, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that knowledge and technology should be used in improve living standards.

Addressing district collectors’ through video conference from the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, on Tuesday,  Naidu directed them to resolve the grievances received from the people during the recent Janmabhoomi programme to increase their satisfaction levels.

Expressing happiness over ‘success’ of ‘Jayaho BC’ meet at Rajamahendravaram, he said 10 corporations would be set up to create an identity for BCs and instil confidence among them. He said taking poverty as criteria a focuses approach would be adopted for economic uplift of people of all sections. He said the BC sub plan would be implemented. The decisions of the State government would be placed before the Cabinet and, if necessary, Assembly session. He stressed the need for reviving hereditary professions (chetivruttulu). There was good response from people to the hike in pensions and sops for BCs.

According to the CM, Guntur district was at the top with 80.84 per cent  public satisfaction over government services. He asked the district collectors to perform well to win the confidence of people by improving delivery mechanism of welfare programmes. He offered incentives to those officials who worked hard to achieve good satisfaction level of people.

Officials should take initiative to realise the targets set for implementation of Yuvanestam, employment generation, drinking water supply and housing projects, he said, adding that housewarming ceremony of four lakh houses for the poor would be performed from February 2 to 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Jayaho BC Rajamahendravaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp