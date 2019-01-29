CM Chandrababu Naidu to hold all-party meeting on special status tomorrow

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move bringing the Special Category Status (SCS) issue to the centrestage ahead of Parliament session, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 to elicit the opinions of various political parties ostensibly to take forward the fight against the BJP-led Central government for achieving the rights of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, who has plans to sit on a day-long Deeksha in New Delhi when Parliament is in session to expose the alleged non-cooperation of the Centre, has decided to hold the meeting to send a message that his government is taking the Opposition parties into confidence to mount pressure on the BJP government for fulfilment of bifurcation promises. Besides taking suggestions of leaders of all political parties on SCS, he will invite them to join his Deeksha, sources said.

This is the third all-party meeting being held by Naidu to fight with the Centre for the SCS . The BJP, YSR Congress and Jana Sena which boycotted the two previous meetings, are unlikely to attend the meeting on Wednesday. Apart from directing the TDP MPs to expose the Centre in the ensuing Parliament session with figures and facts pertaining to the ‘injustice’ done to AP, Naidu also asked them to submit department-wise reports about the release of Central funds to the State.

However, reliable sources told TNIE that Naidu has adopted a two-pronged strategy to retain power in the State. Apart from announcing sops to Backward Classes in an apparent bid to consolidate the BC vote bank, the Chief Minister is said to be making moves to isolate his principal opposition YSRC by holding the all-party meeting on implementation of bifurcation promises. The TDP plan to intensify the fight for SCS is meant to wrest the advantage from the YSRC and Congress, which are committed to the achievement of special status, sources said.

The State Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 30, has been postponed by a day due to the all-party meeting. Interestingly, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar is organising an all-party meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday to discuss the bifurcation issues. The TDP, Jana Sena and Left parties are learnt to have decided to attend the all-party meeting being organised by Undavalli. The Opposition YSRC is unlikely to attend the meeting.

Government backs AP bandh call

Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi has called for AP Bandh on February 1 demanding Special Category Status. The State government has reportedly decided to extend its support to the AP bandh call. The ruling TDP has also extended its support to the proposed State bandh on Friday.