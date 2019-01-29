Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu to hold all-party meeting on special status tomorrow

Besides taking suggestions of leaders of all political parties on SCS, he will invite them to join his Deeksha, sources said.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise move bringing the Special Category Status (SCS) issue to the centrestage ahead of Parliament session, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 to elicit the opinions of various political parties ostensibly to take forward the fight against the BJP-led Central government for achieving the rights of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, who has plans to sit on a day-long Deeksha in New Delhi when Parliament is in session to expose the alleged non-cooperation of the Centre, has decided to hold the meeting to send a message that his government is taking the Opposition parties into confidence to mount pressure on the BJP government for fulfilment of bifurcation promises. Besides taking suggestions of leaders of all political parties on SCS, he will invite them to join his Deeksha, sources said.

This is the third all-party meeting being held by Naidu to fight with the Centre for the SCS . The BJP, YSR Congress and Jana Sena which boycotted the two previous meetings, are unlikely to attend the meeting on Wednesday. Apart from directing the TDP MPs to expose the Centre in the ensuing Parliament session with figures and facts pertaining to the ‘injustice’ done to AP, Naidu also asked them to submit department-wise reports about the release of Central funds to the State.

However, reliable sources told TNIE that Naidu has adopted a two-pronged strategy to retain power in the State. Apart from announcing sops to Backward Classes in an apparent bid to consolidate the BC vote bank, the Chief Minister is said to be making moves to isolate his principal opposition YSRC by holding the all-party meeting on implementation of bifurcation promises. The TDP plan to intensify the fight for SCS is meant to wrest the advantage from the YSRC and Congress, which are committed to the achievement of special status, sources said.

The State Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 30, has been postponed by a day due to the all-party meeting. Interestingly, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar is organising an all-party meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday to discuss the bifurcation issues. The TDP, Jana Sena and Left parties are learnt to have decided to attend the all-party meeting being organised by Undavalli. The Opposition YSRC is unlikely to attend the meeting.

Government backs AP bandh call

Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi has called for AP Bandh on February 1 demanding Special Category Status. The State government has reportedly decided to extend its support to the AP bandh call. The ruling TDP has also extended its support to the proposed State bandh on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Special Category Status

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp