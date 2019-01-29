Homeopathy doctor from Ongole hangs self over ‘failure in love’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A homeopathy doctor, working in a city private hospital, was found dead at his workplace on Monday morning. Police suspect that the doctor ended his life by hanging on Sunday night as the body was found by a nurse on duty only in the morning. The deceased is identified as 28-year-old Muthyala Vishal Yadav from Ongole, Prakasam, Suryaraopet Circle Inspector K Satyanaryana said.

He added Vishal Yadav reportedly joined Star Homeopathy Hospital at Prakasam Road in Suryaraopet only a few days earlier. “Vishal worked on Sunday and was at the hospital on Sunday night. The duty nurse failed to contact him over phone the next morning and found the door of his room locked from inside. After they received no response despite several knocks, the hospital staff broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling with a bed sheet. His family has been informed. Meanwhile, the policeman said the doctor might have taken the extreme step over ‘failure in love’. A case of suspicious death was registered.

After hubby’s death, woman slits her throat

Eluru: Unable to bear the pain of the sudden death of her husband, a woman attempted suicide by slitting her throat at Bommaluru village in Krishna district on Monday. The police said Sita and her husband Botla Rajababu, who died of illness six days ago, were daily wagers. Her in-laws shifted her to a government hospital.

Engagements

 Balotsavam 2019 to be celebrated at Siddhartha Auditorium from 9 am

 Workshop on tobacco control at Hotel Raj Towers at 4 pm

 Vijayawada Fiesta at Ghantaasala Music College at 6:30 pm