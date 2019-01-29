Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu flays Daggubati’s decision to join YSRC

It is all for power. Lakshmi Parvathi, too, colluded with the YSRC for power.

Published: 29th January 2019

N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying the decision of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao to join the YSR Congress, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that after enjoying positions in the Congress he was switching parties for power.

During a teleconference with party leaders, Naidu, referring to Venkateswara Rao’s meeting with YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his son, said that now no parties were left for the family to join as they made rounds of all political parties including the RSS.

“Daggubati was MLA in the Congress and his wife served as Union minister. Later, they left the Congress and joined the BJP and now the YSRC. It is all for power. Lakshmi Parvathi, too, colluded with the YSRC for power. They used NTR for their selfish interests and defamed him,’’ Naidu said.

