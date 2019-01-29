Home Cities Vijayawada

OPD services at AIIMS Mangalagiri from March

As on date, 300 students from 25 colleges have enrolled themselves for the programme.

Published: 29th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri Director Mukesh Tripathi on Monday said that Out Patient Department (OPD) services are likely to commence in the hospital from March to cater to the medical needs of people across the State. He was speaking at his maiden visit to Vijayawada after assuming charge as director for AIIMS, Mangalagiri.

Addressing a press conference at AIIMS temporary campus on the premises of Siddhartha Medical College here, Mukesh Tripathi said that around 12 medical services like general medicine, general surgery, gynaecology, orthopedic, pediatrics, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, psychiatry, diagnostics, ENT and Community and Family medicine will be made available in the OPD.

In this regard, advanced medical equipments are being procured from HLL Life Care (Health Company), he said, adding that medicines will be supplied to the public at a subsidised price. Disclosing the details of faculty requirement, the director said that orders were issued to recruit 24 faculty for 10 clinical departments functioning in addition to general wards. At present, 10 senior faculty members are being recruited.

Once the process complete, as many as 44 medical faculty members will be serving at the OPD wing of AIIMS Mangalagiri, he said, adding that about 50 students are pursuing their first-year MBBS at the temporary campus and 100 students will be given training in medical sciences at AIIMS Mangalagiri.
As many as 36 faculty have been recruited to strengthen the anatomy, biochemistry, physiology and community and family medicine departments, Tripathi said. By 2020, OPD services will be made available at Mangalagiri and efforts are being taken to procure advanced medical equipment to set up an inpatient ward in a phased manner.

Necessary measures are being taken to organise welfare programmes for elderly people and retired faculty through the support of SBI. Journals are also being published to educate the students, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Associate Dean (Academics) and HOD Biochemistry, Desai Vidya Sripad, said that competitions titled ‘Cerebration- The Colloquium’ will be conducted for the first year MBBS students at the temporary campus between February 27 and March 1. Also, seminars will be conducted for the students in Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry and each college will be given a topic for seminar presentation in one subject through lottery system.

As on date, 300 students from 25 colleges have enrolled themselves for the programme. Winners in the competitions will be given AIIMS-MG Running Trophy, Vidya Sripad said. AIIMS Mangalagiri president TS Ravi Kumar and deputy director (admin), Shramdeep Sinha were also present.

