Raid on two food units in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Food Safety and Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department raided two food manufacturing units in Kabela under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Monday and gave improvement notices to their managements.

During their inspection, officials observed that the manufacturing units — VC Products and Maya Foods — were flouting rules by preparing food items, mostly consumed by children, using artificial colours unfit for consumption.

According to Assistant Food Controller of Krishna district, N Purnachandra Rao, the two manufacturing units were preparing and selling food items like lollipops and candies which were made using chemical colours to give them an attractive look. However, consuming food items prepared with chemical colours and artificial ingredients is harmful for the intestine.

“The food products being manufactured in the units are consumed mostly by children, and they can be harmful for them. We have issued improvement notices to the units,” said Purnachandra Rao.

Officials also observed that the two units did not have valid licences from Food Safety and Municipal Corporation.

Samples sent to lab for analysis

