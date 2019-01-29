Vijayakeeladri to host Brahmotsavam from February 9

Home Cities Vijayawada

The six-day annual brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will begin at Vijayakeeladri in Tadepalli, Guntur, from February 9.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The six-day annual brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will begin at Vijayakeeladri in Tadepalli, Guntur, from February 9. Jeeyar Educational Trust in association with Srimad Ubhaya Vedanta Acharya Peetham Trust is going to organise the rituals at the hill shrine for the second consecutive year.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Narasapuram MP and JET chairperson Gokaraju Gangaraju said the rituals are being conducted for the well being of the State and the capital, Amaravati.
CM N Chandrababu Naidu was invited for the brahmotsavam last year, he said, adding that invitation will be extended to him this year too. Talking about the rituals, JET member Madhusudhana Chary said they will be conducted under the supervision of Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji from Feb 9 after ‘Ankurarpanam’ is performed, followed by Dwajarohanam, Gopalopayana Puraskaram and Giri Pradakshina on Feb 10 and Aditya Hrudaya Parayanam and Thiru Kalyana Mahotsavam, marking Ratha Saptami festival, on Feb 12. Chakratirtham and Udaka Shanti will be performed on Feb 14. On Feb 15, Samuhika Upanayanam will be performed, and those interested in this ritual should enrol before Feb 12 by dialling 08645272929, 272999, 9959835470 or 9949413729.

What marks the last day

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Jayanti Prayakutha Parayana, marking the conclusion of the rituals, will be performed at the hill shrine on February 16, he said, adding that free meals to the devotees and special vehicles for the disabled and elderly have been arranged

