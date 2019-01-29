Dokiparru village adopted by MEIL receives ‘smart’ award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district adopted by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) bagged Smart Village - Smart Ward Award. MEIL regional representative Kommareddy Bapireddy received the award from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Secretariat on Monday. Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, Labour Welfare Minister Pithani Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.

As part of Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme, Smart Andhra Pradesh foundation decided to present Smart Village - Smart Ward award. A selection panel comprising AP State Planning Commission vice chairman C Kutumba Rao, senior bureaucrat KS Jawahar Reddy and B Gangaiah shortlisted Dokiparru as the best village for the award.

MEIL chairman PP Reddy and managing director PV Krishna Reddy who adopted the village ensured drinking water tap connection to every household, piped gas supply, mineral water plant, a bridge on the canal at the entrance of the village and infrastructure for the school building among other welfare measures.