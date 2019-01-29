Home Cities Vijayawada

Dokiparru village adopted by MEIL receives ‘smart’ award

As part of Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme, Smart Andhra Pradesh foundation decided to present Smart Village - Smart Ward award. 

Published: 29th January 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

MEIL’s regional representative Kommareddy Bapireddy receiving the award from CM N Chandrababu Naidu at Secretariat on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district adopted by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) bagged Smart Village - Smart Ward Award. MEIL regional representative Kommareddy Bapireddy received the award from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Secretariat on Monday.  Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, Labour Welfare Minister Pithani Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.

As part of Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme, Smart Andhra Pradesh foundation decided to present Smart Village - Smart Ward award.  A selection panel comprising AP State Planning Commission vice chairman C Kutumba Rao, senior bureaucrat KS Jawahar Reddy and B Gangaiah shortlisted Dokiparru as the best village for the award.

MEIL chairman PP Reddy and managing director PV Krishna Reddy who adopted the village ensured drinking water tap connection to every household, piped gas supply, mineral water plant, a bridge on the canal at the entrance of the village and infrastructure for the school building among other welfare measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MEIL Dokiparru village Nara Lokesh Smart Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp