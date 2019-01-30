Home Cities Vijayawada

33 AgriGold group assets in Andhra, Hyderabad attached

Published: 30th January 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Avva Sitarama Rao, director of AgriGold. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move in the multi-crore AgriGold Group scam, the State government has attached about 33 properties in Krishna and Guntur districts and also in Hyderabad of Telangana.

In this regard, the government has issued a GO on Monday instructing the CID to exercise control over the properties attached under Sections 3 and 8 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.

The CID Additional Director General of Police has reported the immovable properties under the name of M/s Agri Gold Projects Pvt Ltd were located at Kondaveedu village of Phirangipuram Mandal, Durgi and Obulesunipalli villages in Durgi Mandal of Guntur district, Kedareeswaripet, Payakapuram, Satyanarayanapuram, Ayodhya Nagar of Vijayawada city and Ambapuram of Vijayawada Rural. “All the tahsildars concerned and revenue officials were informed to stop registrations of the attached properties,” the GO read.

The properties are in the names of AgriGold Projects Private Limited, M/s AgriGold Farm Estates India Private Limited and other individuals, who held top posts in the scam-hit company.

Sources said the attached 33 properties in three different locations were worth around `30 crore in the open market and they will be added to the property list for auction.

Owners
AgriGold Projects Private Limited, M/s AgriGold Farm Estates India Private Limited and other individuals

TAGS
AgriGold Group Financial Establishments Act

