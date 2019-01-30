All Opposition parties decide to boycott meeting ‘without agenda’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost all Opposition parties have decided to boycott en masse the all-party meet to be convened by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

While the principal Opposition YSRC has rejected the invite of Naidu, the Congress felt there is no use of such meetings when the Centre is left with only Vote-On-Account Budget. Similarly, leaders of the Left parties said that they, in association with Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi and people’s associations, were continuing the fight for Special Category Status (SCS) in the State and Delhi.

YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said ahead of the elections Naidu was ‘making a fuss’ in the name of convening an all-party meet. In fact, it was he who had welcomed the special package in lieu of SCS and even passed a resolution in the Assembly and felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the same.

At that time, Naidu had threatened to send those raising their voice for SCS to jail, he said, making it clear that the YSRC will not attend the meet.

In a statement, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed the move of the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with all parties to obtain SCS and implement certain provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act.

He thanked Naidu for extending an invitation to his party. However, he took umbrage at the government inviting all parties just a day before the all-party meet.

The meeting, which is without an agenda, has raised doubts among the Opposition parties.