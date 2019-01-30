Balotsavam concludes on grand note in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Balotsavam 2019, organised by Vijayawada Children School and Tutorials, concluded on a grand note at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Tuesday. Kondapalli Kranthi High School emerged as the overall champion.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal of Kondapalli Kranthi High School, said, “We are happy as our school received the Best School Award. All the efforts put in by our students paid off and I am thankful to the organisers for organising such a grand event. Balotsavam is a great platform for students to nurture their skills.”

Various competitions such as folk dance, instrumental music, folk song, poetry, quiz, best out of waste, scientific equipment display, elocution contest in Telugu and English and clay art were conducted. These competitions were conducted under three categories — seniors, juniors and sub-juniors.