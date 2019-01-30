Home Cities Vijayawada

Cultural programmes, rallies to mark the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (APGSN) will organise various events to mark the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (APGSN) will organise various events to mark the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday.

The events will begin with students conducting peace marches from their respective colleges, at 8.30 am, to Siddhartha College of Science and Arts. These peace rallies will be followed by a number of ballets which will be performed by nearly 600 students under the direction of director and writer, Swatantra Bharathi Ramesh.

The students will also depict on stage various events from the freedom struggle. A book with songs on Gandhi and a DVD of the film ‘Gandhi’ by Richard Attenborough, translated in Telugu, will be released and distributed to 150 schools in State.

An exhibition of Gandhi’s photos from the freedom struggle, released by the National Gandhi Museum, has been inaugurated by APGSN at Vasavya Mahil Mandali. It is open for public from 10 am to 5 pm on all days of the week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Siddhartha Auditorium Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Smarak Nidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp