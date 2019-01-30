Cultural programmes, rallies to mark the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (APGSN) will organise various events to mark the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday.

The events will begin with students conducting peace marches from their respective colleges, at 8.30 am, to Siddhartha College of Science and Arts. These peace rallies will be followed by a number of ballets which will be performed by nearly 600 students under the direction of director and writer, Swatantra Bharathi Ramesh.

The students will also depict on stage various events from the freedom struggle. A book with songs on Gandhi and a DVD of the film ‘Gandhi’ by Richard Attenborough, translated in Telugu, will be released and distributed to 150 schools in State.

An exhibition of Gandhi’s photos from the freedom struggle, released by the National Gandhi Museum, has been inaugurated by APGSN at Vasavya Mahil Mandali. It is open for public from 10 am to 5 pm on all days of the week.