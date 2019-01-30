‘Fake’ baba arrested for molesting woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayapet police arrested a ‘fake’ baba for allegedly sexually assaulting distressed women, who approached him to seek relief from their misfortunes.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, the police conducted an investigation, during which they found out that the accused, Baba Syed Bilal, ran a treatment centre in Jaggayapet and claimed those women, who fulfilled his sexual desires, would get relief from health or other problems.

Though many women and girls fell victim to Bilal’s sexual harassment at the centre, the issue came to light on Sunday night when a married woman filed a complaint against him complaining of sexual assault, the police said.

The victim, who belonged to Sher Mohammad Pet village of Jaggayapet mandal, frequently had nightmares and was advised to meet Bilal, the police said. She, along with her husband, went to the treatment centre and met Bilal on January 26.

Claiming that an amulet was the solution to her problem, Bilal asked the woman to come to his treatment centre alone last Sunday to tie the ornament that would cure her from her ailment. When the victim came to the centre along with her husband, Bilal allegedly verbally abused her and asked her husband to wait outside.

“He closed the door and asked me to undress. When asked why, he replied the amulet would work only if it was tied on her hand when I was naked. When I objected, he tried to sexually assault me and I screamed for help. When people rushed to the spot, Bilal bolted,” the victim told the police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police launched a manhunt to nab the ‘fake’ baba and arrested him on Monday night.“A case of rape has been filed against Bilal. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday,” the police said.