Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Fake’ baba arrested for molesting woman

Jaggayapet police arrested a ‘fake’ baba for allegedly sexually assaulting distressed women, who approached him to seek relief from their misfortunes.   

Published: 30th January 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayapet police arrested a ‘fake’ baba for allegedly sexually assaulting distressed women, who approached him to seek relief from their misfortunes.   

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, the police conducted an investigation, during which they found out that the accused, Baba Syed Bilal, ran a treatment centre in Jaggayapet and claimed those women, who fulfilled his sexual desires, would get relief from health or other problems.

Though many women and girls fell victim to Bilal’s sexual harassment at the centre, the issue came to light on Sunday night when a married woman filed a complaint against him complaining of sexual assault, the police said.

The victim, who belonged to Sher Mohammad Pet village of Jaggayapet mandal, frequently had nightmares and was advised to meet Bilal, the police said. She, along with her husband, went to the treatment centre and met Bilal on January 26.

Claiming that an amulet was the solution to her problem, Bilal asked the woman to come to his treatment centre alone last Sunday to tie the ornament that would cure her from her ailment. When the victim came to the centre along with her husband, Bilal allegedly verbally abused her and asked her husband to wait outside.

“He closed the door and asked me to undress. When asked why, he replied the amulet would work only if it was tied on her hand when I was naked. When I objected, he tried to sexually assault me and I screamed for help. When people rushed to the spot, Bilal bolted,” the victim told the police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police launched a manhunt to nab the ‘fake’ baba and arrested him on Monday night.“A case of rape has been filed against Bilal. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday,” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Molesting woman Fake Baba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp