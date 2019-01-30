Full Budget in a poll year is unethical: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the Centre’s reported move to introduce a full budget instead of Vote-On-Account Budget in the election year, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao felt any such move is unethical and immoral.

He said tabling a full budget in the name of Vote-On-Account Budget is against Article 16 of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to mediapersons on the eve of the commencement of the Budget Session, Kodela hoped the State government will present the Vote-On-Account Budget and not the full budget.

Stating that he had invited the Opposition parties to attend all the sessions held so far, the Speaker said this time around he is also inviting Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the session. “But, the YSRC chief has not given me a chance to reach him,” he said.

Asserting that he was unaware of the cause for the absence of YSRC from the House, he said the Assembly is the platform to discuss people’s issues. But, the main Opposition has failed in fully utilising it, he said.