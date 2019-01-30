Home Cities Vijayawada

Full Budget in a poll year is unethical: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Speaking to mediapersons on the eve of the commencement of the Budget Session, Kodela hoped the State government will present the Vote-On-Account Budget and not the full budget.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the Centre’s reported move to introduce a full budget instead of Vote-On-Account Budget in the election year, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao felt any such move is unethical and immoral.

He said tabling a full budget in the name of Vote-On-Account Budget is against Article 16 of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to mediapersons on the eve of the commencement of the Budget Session, Kodela hoped the State government will present the Vote-On-Account Budget and not the full budget.

Stating that he had invited the Opposition parties to attend all the sessions held so far, the Speaker said this time around he is also inviting Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the session. “But, the YSRC chief has not given me a  chance to reach him,” he said.

Asserting that he was unaware of the cause for the absence of YSRC from the House, he said the Assembly is the platform to discuss people’s issues. But, the main Opposition has failed in fully utilising it, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 16 Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Vote-On-Account Budget Budget Session Budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp