Government hikes dearness allowance to staff

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has raised dearness allowance (DA) to its employees.

It issued an order in this regard and the raised DA will be applicable from January 1, 2018 and will be paid to the staff with their April salaries. Arrears will be credited to their general provident fund accounts.

The DA has been raised to 27.248% from 25.676 % of basic pay from.

The sanctioned DA shall be paid in cash in the month of May, 2019. In respect to employees who were appointed to government service on or after September 1, 2004 and are governed by the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), out of the arrears payable for the period from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, 10% shall be credited to the PRAN accounts of the individuals along with the government share and the remaining 90% of arrears shall be paid in cash in three equal installments i.e., April 1, 2019, May 1, 2019 and June 1, 2019.