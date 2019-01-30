Nara Lokesh to meet Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi

Home Cities Vijayawada

According to a press release from the minister’s office on Tuesday, Lokesh will meet the Union minister at 3 pm.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information Technology, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Nara Lokesh will visit New Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union Panchayat Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Lokesh will give a presentation to the Union minister, requesting the release of wage component and arrears of material component of MGNREGS.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh held a review meeting on ‘Jaladhara’ project with the officials concerned. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that a real-time monitoring system be integrated with the department’s dashboard so as to monitor the progress of works done.

