Man hangs self, wife consumes pesticide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A couple committed suicide at their residence in Ramavarappadu under Patamata police station limits on Tuesday morning. They were reportedly stressed due to family disputes.

According to Patamata police, the deceased, identified as B Naga Murali Krishna (42) and Prashanthi (37), got married in 2004 and had no children. While Murali Krishna used to run a hardware shop in Ramavarappadu, Prashanthi was a homemaker.

The incident came to light when Prashanthi did not open the door to fetch milk on Tuesday morning. When the couple did not respond to the repeated knocks of their neighbours, they broke the door and saw Murali Krishna hanging from the ceiling and Prashanthi unconscious in the bedroom. She reportedly consumed pesticide.

Based on a complaint filed by their relatives, Patamata police registered a case of suspicious death and called for a detailed investigation. “We are yet to ascertain the reasons behind their suicide,” police said.