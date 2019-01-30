‘Mandate tobacco vending licence for traders to curb addiction among youth’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to discourage the usage of tobacco and its allied products by the youth and children, New Delhi-based VOICE (Voluntary Organisation in Interest of Consumer Education) Adviser (Legal and Projects) Amarjeet Singh Panghal, has appealed to the State government to make it mandatory for traders to have a tobacco vending licence.

At the inaugural session of the State-level workshop on ‘Dissemination on Tobacco Control in Andhra Pradesh’, organised by VOICE in collaboration with Federation of AP Consumers Organisation here on Tuesday, Panghal said due to lack of a regulatory authority in the State, many vendors were selling tobacco and allied products within a 100-metre radius of educational institutions and residential areas, violating the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products) Act, 2003.

He called upon the civic bodies in State to implement the recommendations of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to restrict the rampant sale of tobacco. He also gave a powerpoint presentation on a survey done by VOICE to analyse the situation of tobacco intake in State. President of the federation Ch Diwakar Babu and others spoke at the event.