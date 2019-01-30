Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu all-party meet for SCS to Andhra today

Naidu may leave for Delhi on February 1 to attend the meet of the anti-BJP parties.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will organise an all-party meeting on Wednesday to mount pressure on Centre to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the State and implement in toto the provisions of AP State Reorganisation Act, is gearing up to stage a ‘deeksha’ in Delhi on the day before the Union Budget.

As it would be the last Union Budget,  a TDP leader said Naidu had decided to expose the Centre’s ‘vindictive’ attitude against the State through the all-party meeting in Amaravati and ‘deeksha’ in Delhi.
Apart from eliciting opinion of all-party leaders on provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, Naidu is also expected to invite them to come along with him to the national capital for his proposed ‘deeksha’, the Chief Minister said.

Naidu will stage the ‘deeksha’ along with all TDP MPs,  MLAs and leaders of other political parties, a senior leader of the TDP said. People’s  associations willing to join the Chief Minister in the fight against the Centre can also join, he added.

During a teleconference with party leaders on Tuesday, Naidu said the TDP had never compromised on the rights of the State. It is also the responsibility of all sections to mount pressure on the Centre. “We will organise an all-party meeting tomorrow. We should be united in pressuring the Centre,” Naidu said.
The Chief Minister said the YSRC chief compromised with the Centre to save himself from cases.

Chandrababu Naidu Special Category Status Union Budget AP State Reorganisation Act

