By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has approved an additional financial assistance of Rs 900.40 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards drought relief from National Disaster Response Fund.

“A high level meeting was held to consider the additional financial assistance to six States and one Union Territory affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst, cyclone Gaja and drought (Kharif) during 2018-19,” according to an official press release.