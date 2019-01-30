Home Cities Vijayawada

Undavalli Arun Kumar’s all-party meet passes resolution  to fight for AP interests

Published: 30th January 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan shares a light moment with Justice Chalameswar while former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar looks on at the media conference

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The all-party meeting called by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar passed a unanimous resolution to collectively highlight the injustice done to AP when the State was bifurcated.  

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, TDP ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Nakka Ananda Babu, leaders of BJP, CPI and other parties deliberated on the financial assistance to be extended by the Centre to the State, but could not arrive at a consensus. YSRC and CPM stayed away from the meet. While the YSRC said it won’t share the dais with the TDP, responsible for watering down Special Category Status (SCS), the CPM said it did not want to share the platform with the BJP.

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Undavalli said all the parties, including TDP, BJP and Congress, agreed to work together to raise their voice against the injustice done to the State. “Almost all major political parties supported the resolution to fight in unison to protect the State’s interests. Irrespective of the poll results, all the leaders stated that all political parties in AP would come together to protect the State’s rights.”  

Kalyan said he and his party supported the resolution. “There is a need to have a single platform to voice the State’s concerns. When incidents take place against the spirit of the Constitution, we must oppose irrespective of our political ideologies so that such incidents don’t repeat in the future,” he said.  

Agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said except the BJP, all the parties agreed that the Centre has to give about `1 lakh crore to AP. “As per our reports, the Centre owes the State `1.16 lakh crore. While the Joint Fact-Finding Committee put the figure at Rs 75,000 crore, the expert committee said it was Rs 1.03 lakh crore,” he added.

