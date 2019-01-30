Woman knocks on HC door for action against former husband, MLA Bonda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A city woman on Tuesday filed a writ petition with the High Court, requesting police cases be filed against her ex-husband Madamsetti Shiva Kumar, who allegedly illegally occupied a flat that was in the name of their daughter, and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao for supporting him in the crime.

The petitioner, Polineni Sumasri (33)–a resident of Durgapuram–held State government, Vijayawada city police commissioner and station house officer of Suryaraopet police station as respondents. She requested the court to give directions to the police to investigate into a complaint lodged in 2017 against Shiva Kumar and the MLA for the above-mentioned crimes and also for threatening to kill her and her daughter.

In her complaint, Sumasri had accused Shiva Kumar of sexually assaulting her at the age of 17. Later, they got married and she gave birth to their daughter Venkata Sai Krishna Sivasri in 2003. In 2008, the couple got divorced and Sumasri married again in 2008.

She added her daughter fell sick and was admitted to Deccan Hospital in Hyderabad.“When I asked him to settle a property dispute, Shiva Kumar said he would take care of Sivasri’s treatment and her education too.

He instead tried to molest Sivasri, which traumatised her. He threatened us with dire consequences when I and my husband tried to take custody of Sivasri. Later, MLA Bonda occupied the flat,” Sumasri said in her writ petition.

Sumasri further alleged that Vijayawada police failed to register cases against Shiva Kumar and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao fearing political pressure. “Suryaraopet police expressed their inability to take up my complaint. Hence, I approached the High Court.”

While hearing the petition, the public prosecutor requested the judge to give adequate time for filing the counter-petition. “Since she (Sumasri) has mentioned three parties as respondents, it will take sometime to file the counter,” sources close to the public prosecutor said.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao told TNIE that allegations made by Sumasri against him were baseless and added that neither he nor his aides had interfered in the issue. “How can she charge me with something that is not at all related to me? It is nothing but bringing me a bad name. I will take legal action.”

Property issue

