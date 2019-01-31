‘104’ employees call off strike
VIJAYAWADA: Employees of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa called off their strike on the ninth day on Wednesday after the State government assured them of fulfilling their demands. During a meeting held with Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Poonam Malakondaiah on Wednesday, the employees received an assurance letter to implement the Government Order (GO) 151.