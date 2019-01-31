Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to hold deeksha in Delhi on February 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up the fight against the Centre for the alleged injustice done to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose all-party meeting on Special Category Status on Wednesday was boycotted by all the major political parties in the State, announced to sit on a day-long Deeksha in New Delhi on February 11.

He will lead an all-party delegation to the President on February 12 against the ‘raw deal’ meted out to AP by the Centre. Naidu also announced setting up of the AP Pratyeka Hoda, Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Joint Action Committee with leaders of various political parties and representatives of people’s associations and student organisations. Ministers K Srinivasulu, K Atchannaidu and N Anand Babu will act as coordinators of the new JAC. The parties, which did not attend the meeting on SCS, can also join the JAC for the cause of the State, he said.

In the all-party meeting at the IGC in Velagapudi, Naidu said the Deeksha in Delhi will be organised by the State government.While all the major political parties boycotted the meeting, small parties like Navasamaj Party, Lok Satta and others attended.

“It is not at all a political battle and only a fight by a government against the other government for justice. Of course, as the elections are round the corner, leaders of political parties might not have attended the meeting,’’ he said.