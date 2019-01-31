Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to hold deeksha in Delhi on February 11

He will lead an all-party delegation to the President on February 12 against the ‘raw deal’ meted out to AP by the Centre.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan addressing the AP Assembly session at Velagapudi on Wednesday | Express | report on p5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stepping up the fight against the Centre for the alleged injustice done to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose all-party meeting on Special Category Status on Wednesday was boycotted by all the major political parties in the State, announced to sit on a day-long Deeksha in New Delhi on February 11.

He will lead an all-party delegation to the President on February 12 against the ‘raw deal’ meted out to AP by the Centre. Naidu also announced setting up of the AP Pratyeka Hoda, Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Joint Action Committee with leaders of various political parties and representatives of people’s associations and student organisations. Ministers K Srinivasulu, K Atchannaidu and N Anand Babu will act as coordinators of the new JAC. The parties, which did not attend the meeting on SCS, can also join the JAC for the cause of the State, he said.  

In the all-party meeting at the IGC in Velagapudi, Naidu said the Deeksha in Delhi will be organised by the State government.While all the major political parties boycotted the meeting, small parties like Navasamaj Party, Lok Satta and others attended. 

“It is not at all a political battle and only a fight by a government against the other government for justice. Of course, as the elections are round the corner, leaders of political parties might not have attended the meeting,’’ he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp