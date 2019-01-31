Festival site inspected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner for Archeology and Museums, Vani Mohan, visited Kondapalli fort on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements made for the upcoming International Adventure Festival. The festival, for which over 600 people have enroled, will take place on February 3 and 4. During her visit, Mohan said that the Kondapalli Reserve Forest area was an ideal place for the conduct of the festival as nature-lovers could have a great time indulging in adventurous activities there.