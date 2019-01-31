Home Cities Vijayawada

Foundation for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Arrangements have been made for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to perform ‘Bhukarshanam’ and ‘Beejavapanam’ rituals on Thursday for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem as part of State capital Amaravati, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

Anil Kumar Singhal, accompanied by JEO P Bhaskar and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jetti, conducted a ground-level inspection of the arrangements on Wednesday.Speaking on the occasion, the EO said following the chief minister’s direction, the APCRDA sanctioned 25 acres of land for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

“Of the total 25 acres of land, temple stone structure works will begin in seven acres at an estimated cost of `150 crore. The remaining 18 acres will be utilised for developing ‘pushkarani’, a spiritual complex depicting the splendour of Lord Venkateswara, a spiritual library and a convention centre,” the EO said.
Srivari Sevaks and traditional artists from across the 13 districts will participate in the ‘Bhukarshanam’ ritual and LED screens have been installed at the venue so that everyone can witness the rituals conveniently, the official added.

