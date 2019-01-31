‘Influencers’ to drum up support for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, in an effort to reach out to the people in the State at the grass-roots level, came up with the concept of creating a network of village-level ‘influencers’. He will hold the first meeting, named ‘Anna Pilupu’ with the ‘influencers’ on Thursday in Hyderabad. The district level meetings of ‘influencers’ will be followed by 13 similar meetings in each district.

In the meeting, the ‘influencers’ will have an open session with Jagan Mohan Reddy followed by an open discussion and question and answer (Q&A) session. The objective is to create a network of village level ‘influencers’, who can function as a link between Jagan and people at the grass-roots level. This is a mission-driven campaign with the aim of reaching out to more than 60,000 ‘neutral influencers’ covering 4,000 villages across the State.

As part of the campaign, the party will identify top village-level ‘influencers’ across the State, recognise their contribution to society and Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach out to them and establish a direct connection with them.

The network of ‘neutral influencers’ will take the message of Jagan and his party to people at the grass roots. After identifying the ‘influencers’, a personal letter from Jagan would be sent to them by post or handed over to them, recognising and appreciating their contribution to society.