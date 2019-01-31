Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Influencers’ to drum up support for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The network of ‘neutral influencers’ will take the message of Jagan and his party to people at the grass roots.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, in an effort to reach out to the people in the State at the grass-roots level, came up with the concept of creating a network of village-level ‘influencers’. He will hold the first meeting, named ‘Anna Pilupu’ with the ‘influencers’ on Thursday in Hyderabad. The district level meetings of ‘influencers’ will be followed by 13 similar meetings in each district.

In the meeting, the ‘influencers’ will have an open session with Jagan Mohan Reddy followed by an open discussion and question and answer (Q&A) session. The objective is to create a network of village level ‘influencers’, who can function as a link between Jagan and people at the grass-roots level. This is a mission-driven campaign with the aim of reaching out to more than 60,000 ‘neutral influencers’ covering 4,000 villages across the State.

As part of the campaign, the party will identify top village-level ‘influencers’ across the State, recognise their contribution to society and Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach out to them and establish a direct connection with them.

The network of ‘neutral influencers’ will take the message of Jagan and his party to people at the grass roots. After identifying the ‘influencers’, a personal letter from Jagan would be sent to them by post or handed over to them, recognising and appreciating their  contribution to society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp