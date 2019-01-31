Home Cities Vijayawada

New 'AP 39' code to register vehicles in Andhra Pradesh launched

Atchannaidu said vehicles registered anywhere in the State will bear the new code.

Published: 31st January 2019

Transport Minister K Achannaidu launches a new registration code in Vijayawada on Wednesday I R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister K Atchannaidu launched the new One State-One Series registration number for vehicles on Wednesday. The minister, along with Transport Commissioner N Balasubramaniam, handed over the registration certificate with the new series — AP 39 A 0002 — to a two-wheeler owned by Muppala Kalpana of Kanuru in Krishna district.

Atchannaidu said vehicles registered anywhere in the State will bear the new code. “The code will allow the department to garner more revenue, besides putting an end to irregularities,” he said. All series of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vehicles will start with ‘Z’ and police vehicles shall be allotted all the series starting with ‘P’, he said.

The government implemented the new AP 39 A 0002 code to end the practice of people getting wrong resident certificates to get their vehicles registered with fancy numbers, he said. Under the new code, 1,000 numbers (most of them fancy numbers) will be generated every three days, he added.  

He said during 2017-18, the revenue collection was `3,044.41 crore against the targeted `2,950 crore, reflecting a 103.2 per cent rise. During 2018-19, the department earned `2,505.09 crore up to December 2018, 9.34 per cent higher than the revenue during the corresponding period in the previous year.

