Panels formed to select V-Cs

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted search committees for the appointment of vice-chancellors to Krishna and Acharya Nagarjuna universities.The Higher Education department issued government orders in this regard on Wednesday. For Krishna University, the panel has Professor CR Visweswara Rao, former V-C of Vikrama Simhapuri University and Rakesh Bhatnagar, V-C of Banaras Hindu University. For Acharya Nagarjuna varsity, the search panel includes Professor K Lal Kishore, former V-C of JNTU Anantapur and Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, V-C of JNTU Delhi.
