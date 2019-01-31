RTC JAC take out rally in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mount pressure on the APSRTC management over fulfilment of their demands, members of Joint Action Committee (JAC) took out a rally from old bus stand to the RTC regional manager’s office at Pandit Nehru Bus Station here on Wednesday. Employees Union president YV Rao gave a representation to regional manager G Nagendra Prasad. Rao said that despite announcement of indefinite strike from February 6, there were no signs from the State government and APSRTC management to fulfil the employees’ demands. As part of their plan, round table meetings will be conducted across the State on February 2, he said, adding that a convention will be organised in Vijayawada on February 4.