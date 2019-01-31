Three cheat 4 jobless men of Rs 8 lakh in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governorpet police caught three men on Wednesday for duping four unemployed youths by assuring them of jobs in the Indian Railways and collecting `8 lakh from them.

Following a complaint lodged by one Chiranjeevi (27), a resident of Vijayawada, the police raided a private hotel and caught the accused red-handed while interviewing job aspirants. They were identified as AS Mithra, Syed Nagur and Varun Yaswanth, who hailed from Mumbai. The complainant also accused them of collecting `8 lakh from four candidates, including himself.

In his police complaint, Chiranjeevi said the fraudsters had claimed of having close contacts with top railway officials in the South Central Railway division and promised them of temporary jobs with a salary of `30,000 per month. “They collected `2 lakh each from four candidates and failed to keep their promise,” the complaint read.

When Chiranjeevi grew suspicious of them, he approached Governorpet police, following which a trap was laid a trap and the three men were arrested. “A case of cheating under Section 420 of IPC has been registered against the accused. It is believed that the trio had cheated many other unemployed youths,” the police added.