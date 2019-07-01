More trouble for former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s guest house near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) slapped notices on the ‘unauthorised’ building where former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu resides, more trouble seems to be coming its way as the farmers demand that their land, in which approach road for the residence was laid, be returned. The farmers approached Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who inspected the road in Undavalli on Sunday and offered to help them. According to information, G Balakotaiah and Dasari Sambasiva Rao were approached by the authorities to give a part of their land in 2015 to widen the 10-feet approach road to Lingamaneni Estates.

“We were told that Naidu would temporarily stay here for two years. The authorities requested 10-ft-wide land to widen the approach road. We agreed on the condition that our lands be returned once he moves out of the place. However, not only did they take 23 ft, against the agreed 10 ft, they also laid tar road instead of the promised mud road,” both the farmers said. They said they would also make a representation to APCRDA Commissioner and Guntur district administration requesting that their lands be returned and that an appropriate compensation be paid for encroaching more land than promised.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP government had intimidated both the farmers into giving their lands. “We will also ask the authorities concerned for returning the lands. But, a compensation has to be paid either by Lingamaneni Ramesh (owner of the residence) or the then APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar or former municipal minister P Narayana for violating the rules,” he demanded.

Malyadri terms it vindictive politics

Reacting to Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy’s inspection of the approach road to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli, the TDP said it is unfortunate that an MLA created ruckus at the place when no person associated with the guest house was present there. “This is nothing but resorting to vindictive politics,’’ senior TDP leader G Malyadri said and claimed that the permissions for constructing the guest house was given by the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.