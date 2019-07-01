Three-star city Vijayawada stinks as garbage piles up

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite securing three-star rating from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) in a few parameters under the garbage-free city category this year, VMC officials have missed the June 30 deadline to transform Vijayawada as a garbage-free city.

In the first week of June, the then municipal commissioner M Rama Rao had directed public health department officials to initiate necessary steps in transform Vijayawada as a garbage-free city by end of the month.

However, when TNIE carried out a ground survey on Sunday, the day of deadline, roads and vacant plots were littered with garbage. The practise still goes unabated even though the corporation is imposing hefty fines on people dumping indiscriminately in public places.

For instance, localities like Sanath Nagar, Siddique Nagar, Patamata, Wynchipet, Gunadala, HB Colony and Ajith Singh Nagar where heaps of garbage piled up on roads causing much inconvenience to passersby. While the waste collection is seamless in certain localities in Patamata Lanka and APIIC Colony, residents alleged that waste collection vehicles and sanitation workers were skipping their localities.

“We are not against imposition of fines on those dumping garbage on road sides by the civic body, but what about the sanitary workers who are neglecting their duty regularly in our locality? Had the door-to-door collection been done properly, waste would not have piled up on roads and in vacant plots,” contended J Supritha, who runs a fancy store at Sanath Nagar.

Ever since the corporation officials removed bins from public places, a section of residents and traders started dumping the waste on roads and vacant plots turning them into breeding ground for mosquitoes. “Despite several complaints having been lodged with the civic body about vacant plots becoming dumping yards, no action was initiated. Instead of making grand announcements, the corporation should ensure streamlining of the door-to-door garbage collection system and clearing of clogged drains to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases,’’ said A Rama Rao, resident of Andhra Prabha Colony.

When contacted, VMC chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao said that Vijayawada with above 12 lakh population generates around 550 metric tonnes of waste per day and there are about 2,700 sanitation employees.

Asked about their failure in meeting the deadline, Rao maintained that awareness campaign will be launched through public address system and distribution of pamphlets highlighting the significance of transforming Vijayawada into a garbage-free city.