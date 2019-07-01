Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada cops look to rural postings to escape from stress

As many as 35 SIs working in various units and police stations have requested the police commissioner to transfer them to the Eluru Range for postings in other places in Krishna district.

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (File photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Many young sub-inspectors (SIs) and circle inspectors (CIs) posted in the city prefer to work in rural areas and neighbouring districts even as the Vijayawada police are short-staffed. Blame it on the hectic work hours or the high cost of living, these young officers are running away to police stations in other parts of Krishna and other districts.

According to data, there are more than 300 SIs working in various police stations of law and order (L&O), traffic and central crime station (CCS) or in special units such as Task Force, Special Branch (SB), Crime Records Bureau (CRB), Cyber Crime Station, Court Monitoring System (CMS) and others. Each L&O station must have a minimum six SIs and their duties are assigned according to the sectors divided under the station limits.

With the city witnessing a rapid increase in the crime rate as many cases of robbery, snatching and thefts are being reported every hour, these officers reportedly feel overburdened and want to move out of the city.

As many as 35 SIs working in various units and police stations have requested the city police commissioner to transfer them to the Eluru Range for postings in West Godavari and other places in Krishna district, sources in the know  said. Not only this, 20 more SIs have written to the authorities seeking transfer. “It is quite common for new and even some senior officials opting to move out of the city after working here for a couple of years as there is a huge difference in the work culture when compared to other districts. In rural stations, the work area is limited and the officer can have enough time to spend time with his family. Despite the police department now having weekly-off system in place, many officers have expressed their willingness to work in rural areas,” a senior police officer said.

When TNIE asked an SI why many prefer to work in rural areas, he said, “Here in the city, CIs, SIs and constables have no time for rest. The cost of living is also too high. As no accommodation facility is provided to us, many young SIs are opting to move out.”

Further, a sub-inspector-rank official, is posted as a station house officer at a rural police station, and does not work directly under his immediate senior. 

