Vijayawada trader suicide: ‘Call money’ angle ruled out, three suspects detained 

On June 24, Lakshmana Rao, a businessman, set himself on fire and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Saturday.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying the investigation into the death of a ‘call money’ racket victim Chinnam Lakshmana Rao, the city police reportedly took three persons, including financier Sarada, into their custody on Sunday. However, they said the issue might not be ‘call money’ as was being suspected.

On June 24, Lakshmana Rao, a businessman, set himself on fire and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Saturday. In his statement to the police, Rao said he had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakhs from Sarada and another Rs 8 lakhs from financiers Ameer and Pulla Rao at an interest of 15 per cent in 2017.

In order to clear his debts, he had decided to sell off his five cents plot at Chodavaram village in Penamalur mandal recently. Instead of repaying the loans in money, Rao registered the land in Sarada’s name stating that the value of land was more than the amount due. He further asked Sarada to settle the remaining amount by deducting his debt amount from the value of the land.

As Sarada did not heed to his requests, an upset Rao attempted suicide on Monday. “It’s not a case of call money as Lakshmana Rao in his statement neither alleged of high-interest rate nor harassment. Both parties knew each other for the past 11 years.”

TAGS
Vijayawada call money racket Vijayawada trader suicide Vijayawada police
