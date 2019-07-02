9-member panel to review solar, wind PPAs signed by TD govt  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday constituted a High Level Negotiation Committee (HLNC) with nine members, including two ministers, to review, renegotiate and bring down wind and solar energy purchase prices. The decision to review and renegotiate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) pertaining to solar and wind power was taken by the Jagan government, keeping in mind the Discoms (power distribution companies), which are facing a debt to the tune of `20,000 crore.

“In order to ensure that consumers are provided affordable power, Discoms are brought out of the financial distress. There is a need to review and negotiate the exorbitantly priced wind and solar PPAs,” the GO read. The HLNC will have Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Advocate General S Sriram, sState government advisor Ajeya Kallam, Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Secretary Energy department N Srikant, Special Secretary to Chief Minister D Krishna and APSPDCL CMD Gopal Reddy as members. The Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO will be the member convener.

The committee has been empowered to review the “overpriced” wind and solar agreements, negotiate with those who are selling wind and solar energy to Discoms and bring down the prices and make suitable recommendations. It has been asked to complete the negotiations and submit a report to the government within 45 days.

At a review meeting on June 27, the Chief Minister announced that all the PPAs signed by the previous TDP government on solar and wind power will be reviewed. Jagan had also observed that the government would recover the amounts from those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the PPAs including the then energy department officials, energy minister and even the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

However, the task before the HLNC is not an easy one. Even the Centre has advised the Jagan government against reviewing the PPAs on solar and wind power. In a letter to Chief Secretary LV Subrahamanyam on June 6, Union Renewable Energy secretary Anand Kumar advised the latter to apprise the Chief Minister against revisiting the PPAs, as such an action would shake the confidence of the investors in the sector and adversely affect the future bids and investment in the State and country.

“The Renewable Project developments sign PPAs with the State government either under Section 62 or Section 63 of the Electricity Act. In the first case, the tariff is fixed by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission in line with CERC guidelines and in the second case the tariff is arrived at through transparent open competitive bidding basis. In both cases, SERCs conduct public hearings before adopting the tariffs and signing the PPAs,” Anand Kumar said.

According to Energy Department officials, PPAs of solar and wind were signed as per the suggestion of the Centre after following due process.As per the data provided by APTRANSCO on its website, updated till February 2019, as many as 39 PPAs were signed since June 2014 and of them only 27 were signed with private power producers. The highest tariff of `6.49 per kilowatt was for production of 3 MW by M/s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Green Energy Pvt Ltd and M/s Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd.

The PPAs with those two companies were signed on June 30, 2014. As many as six PPAs were signed with private companies at the tariff of `5.99 per KW for production of 125 MW, while two PPAs were signed at `5.98 5.94 per KW for production of 60 MW, one PPA was signed at `5.97 per KW for production of 40 MW and one PPA was signed at `5.94 per KW for production of 3 MW.

However, interestingly, at a tariff of `5.99 per KW, a PPA was signed with APGENCO for production of 5 MW solar power on canal bunds and at a tariff of `6.8 per KW, PPA was signed with NREDCAP for production of solar power of 1 MW on canal top. Five PPAs were signed with NTPC for production of 1,250 MW at the tariff varying between `4.63 and `5.96. With regard to wind power, a total of 220 PPAs were signed until February 2019 and among them the highest tariff was `4.84 per KW.

Why it may not be an easy task for HLNC

The task before the HLNC is not an easy one. The Centre has advised the government against reviewing PPAs. It said a contractual agreement once signed should not be revisited unless there is a specific provision to do so in the agreement or a case of conspiracy and undue gains is proved